Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 12:52 AM

3 COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal, discharged

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 12:52 AM

Three COVID19 patients were discharged from the hospital here after recovering from the infection, an official said.

Deputy commissioner (DC) GanderbalShafqat Iqbal said the patients from Guzhama village who had tested positive for COVID19 earlier this month were in isolation facility at district hospital Ganderbal.

Trending News

Stranded Kashmir, Ladakh residents continue to suffer as govt delay evacuation

Representational Pic

Random testing begins in COVID19 red zones of Hajin

Hailstorm damages crops in Tangmarg village

After remaining admitted at the hospital for 14 days, the patients were tested again and the reports came negative twice for the infection, he said. “They have been allowed to go home.”

The DC said these persons have now been asked to remain in home quarantine for another 14 days.

A team of doctors briefed the patients about the dos’ and don’ts and other precautionary measures which they need to follow during home quarantine.

Related News