3 COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal, discharged

Three COVID19 patients were discharged from the hospital here after recovering from the infection, an official said.

Deputy commissioner (DC) GanderbalShafqat Iqbal said the patients from Guzhama village who had tested positive for COVID19 earlier this month were in isolation facility at district hospital Ganderbal.

After remaining admitted at the hospital for 14 days, the patients were tested again and the reports came negative twice for the infection, he said. “They have been allowed to go home.”

The DC said these persons have now been asked to remain in home quarantine for another 14 days.

A team of doctors briefed the patients about the dos’ and don’ts and other precautionary measures which they need to follow during home quarantine.