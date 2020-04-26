3 COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal

Three more COVID19 patients have recovered in this district, an official said on Sunday. The patients will be discharged from hospital on Monday.

“Pleased to inform that results of 13 samples sent on 25th April have been received and all are negative, which includes three earlier positive cases from Guzhama who have recovered and will be discharged from COVID hospital Ganderbal,” tweeted deputy commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal.

The DC said there were 14 positive cases of COVID19 in the district, adding two patients have been discharged from the hospital already and three more patients have recovered now.

“We have now a total of 9 active case of COVID19 in district” the DC said.