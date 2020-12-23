3 CRPF men injured in Ganderbal grenade attack

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday resulting in injuries to atleast three CRPF personnel.

The grenade was hurled at a bunker of 115 Bn CRPF in TawheedChowk area, resulting in injuries to three CRPF men.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that a grenade was lobbed on CRPF deployment in TawheedChowk area.

He said three CRPF personnel had received splinter injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“As per the initial reports, all three have received minor injuries,” Poswal said. “Soon after the attack, entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. “We are working out who is behind the attack.”