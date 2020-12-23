Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:00 AM

3 CRPF men injured in Ganderbal grenade attack

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:00 AM
Twin grenade attacks in Pulwama in south Kashmir

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday resulting in injuries to atleast three CRPF personnel.

The grenade was hurled at a bunker of 115 Bn CRPF in TawheedChowk area, resulting in injuries to three CRPF men.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that a grenade was lobbed on CRPF deployment in TawheedChowk area.

He said three CRPF personnel had received splinter injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“As per the initial reports, all three have received minor injuries,” Poswal said. “Soon after the attack, entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. “We are working out who is behind the attack.”

Related News