3-day CUCET-2020 begins in CUK

The three-day Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2020), conducted by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with other fellow Central Universities across the country began on Friday.

The university made all the proper arrangements and followed safety protocols vis-à-vis COVID-19. The staff was provided necessary kits including sanitizers to ensure strict implementation of the prevention measures and the social distancing norms among the students were followed in letter and spirit. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir monitored and inspected the entrance test centres along with Director Admission, Prof. Parveen Pandit and appreciated the role played by all those involved in the conduct of the test. The staff of the university health centre also played a key role in ensuring safety protocols.

The consortium of 18 varsities including 14 Central Universities and four State universities participated in the CUCET-2020. The varsities comprised Central Universities of Kashmir, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, South Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Dr. Ambedkar School of Economics Bangalore, Khallikote University (Berhampur), Sardar Patel University of Police, Security, and Criminal Justice (Jodhpur).

On the first day, as many as 2700 candidates appeared in the entrance test in two meetings conducted at 13 different centres established across Kashmir division, Leh and Kargil in Ladakh.