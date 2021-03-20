Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:30 AM

3-day skill workshop concludes at Pulwama

Editor Online
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:30 AM
Representational Photo

As part of the ‘CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative’, a three-day workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship opportunities in the cultivation, processing, post harvest management and marketing of aromatic crops’ concluded here Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a valedictory function was organised at Bonera where Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama was the chief guest.

Trending News
File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Going forward, GoAir will operate a scheduled flight from Srinagar that will depart at 8:30 pm every day, a release said on Saturday. [Special Arrangement]

GoAir launches night flight services from Srinagar to Delhi

On Saturday, DGP Dilbag Singh hinted that Shakir might have been killed by the abductors and the whereabouts of his body were not yet known. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Missing TA soldier Shakir Manzoor's fate not fully known yet: DGP

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that the initiative of CSIR-IIIM would promote cultivation and processing of these crops which would lead this sector to new heights.

He said diversification through aromatic crop cultivation and integrating different farm enterprises would also enhance the income of the farmers.

During the three-day workshop, scores of farmers were trained with scientific and technical know-how and skill for the cultivation of different high value aromatic cash crops like lavender, rose, Clary Sage, rosemary and other industrial crops known for their economic value in flavour and fragrance.

Latest News

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Over 40000 new cases recorded in India

File Photo

PM Modi greets people on Nauroz

Nauroz today

Later the ADC felicitated the participants of the workshop with certificates.

Related News