Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:17 AM

3-day voluntary COVID vaccination drive starts at KU

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:17 AM
File Photo

A voluntary COVID vaccination drive for Kashmir University’s teaching and non-teaching staff members, aged above 45 years, started at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday.

In a statement the varsity said that nearly 100 doses were administered on day-one of the three-day special drive, organised by the University Health Centre in collaboration with the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, Block Hazratbal. These included in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Academic Affairs, Deans of various faculties, Registrar, heads of departments, senior officers including Joint and Deputy Registrars as well as scores of non-teaching staff members.

Trending News

NC holds special prayers across J&K for Farooq Abdullah's recovery

Apni Party seen as reliable political option: Mir

Photo Courtesy: @nitsriofficial/Twitter

COVID19 scare at NIT Srinagar | BTech students oppose offline exams

Complete projects within fixed timelines: Advisor Bhatnagar

“There was a very good response to the vaccination drive on day one,” said Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, Joint Registrar, who looks after the affairs of the University Health Centre.

“We want all teaching and non-teaching staff members, as well as their family members and relatives aged above 45 years, to join this vaccination drive in the remaining two days at the Health Centre along with their I-day proofs (Aadhar/PAN/I-card),” he said.

The drive starts at 11 am.

Latest News

MeT predicts more rainfall today

Government to vaccinate teaching, non-teaching staff of schools

Representational Photo

DDC chairpersons placed above MPs, MLAs in status

Govt suspends indoor sports activities in J&K

Dr Zarri said the drive was launched to contain the reemergence of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that teaching and non-teaching activities continue on the campus in a hassle-free manner.

He thanked the Block Medical Officer Hazratbal and Tehsildar Hazratbal zone for their active support to the drive as well as their presence at the University Health Centre on Tuesday.

Related News