3-day webinar begins at KU

Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad Monday inaugurated a three-day international webinar on ‘Water, Health and Parasites’ which would be attended by experts from several countries.

The webinar has been organised by the varsity’s Department of Environmental Science in collaboration with Indian Society for Parasitology (ISP) to discuss broader objectives identified in this year’s theme for the World Water Day: ‘Valuing Water’.

In his presidential address, Prof Talat said there was a need for a strong policy on water conservation to ensure equitable access of all to this most precious resource.

“Access to water and sanitation is among the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The World Water Day is an opportunity for all of us to rise to the occasion and commit ourselves to water conservation for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Prof Talat said that KU had focused its research on some pressing environmental issues including water conservation to feed the outcome of its research into the policy-making on this precious resource.

President of the Indian Society of Parasitology Prof SukhbirKaur, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that water-borne diseases pose a major public health problem to the developing countries which badly affects the economy.

Top scientists and researchers joining the technical deliberations include Zhang Fan from China, B Maheshwari from, Australia, Prof C J Hiware from Aurangabad, Dr Larry Stevens from USA, Prof Kuldeep K Sharma from Jammu, Prof UmmeyShameem from Visakhapatnam, Prof S K Malhotra from Allahabad, DrSamendraSherchan from USA, Dr Sara Nowreen from Bangladesh, DrBinaya Raj Shivakoti from Japan, DrAmit Kumar from China, Prof Marco Cantonati from Italy and Prof MohiuddinMunawar from Canada.