3-days ICPS training programme on JJ Act, POCSO Act starts in Kulgam

To enhance the capacities of various child protection functionaries and proper implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012 and various child protection services, a three-day training programme for police officers and officials began in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The programme organised by Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) in collaboration with Kulgam district administration with the support of UNICEF at Rest House Chalwalgam Kulgam was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Bilal Ahmad, a statement of ICPS issued here said.

It said that during the training, Police officers and officials of District Police Kulgam posted in different police stations and establishments would be sensitised about the Juvenile Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012, child rights and their roles and responsibilities with respect to the child protection.

Senior police and civil officers including CJM Kulgam Anoop Kumar, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh and other officers and officials of the district administration Kulgam were present on the occasion, the statement said.