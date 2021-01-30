3 die of COVID19 in J&K, 76 test positive

Three persons succumbed to COVID19 while 76 persons tests positive for coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

With the fresh deaths, the death toll mounted in J&K to 1936, official said.

They said of the three fatalities, two were reported from Kashmir valley and one from the Jammu division.

With 76 fresh cases, J&K’s COVID19 tally climbed to 1,24,449 on Saturday, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 58 were reported from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 27, including 15 travellers.

Six districts – Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban — did not report any fresh cases and the remaining 13 districts recorded new infections in single digits, the officials said. There are 761 active cases in J&K. So far, 1,21,752 people have recovered, they said.