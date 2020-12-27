3 drug peddlers, 5 bootleggers arrested: Police

Three drug peddlers and five bootleggers were arrested across Kashmir on Sunday, Police said.

A statement of Police issued here said two drug peddlers were arrested in Awantipora and psychotropic substance was recovered from their possession.

The statement said Police intercepted a Thar vehicle (JK01X-4920) with two persons on board at Nambal Crossing and recovered 17 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and 39 Spasmo-Proxyvon tablets from their possession.

Police identified the two as Waseem Ahmad Trag of Tral and Muhammad Lateef Sheikh of Batagund Tral.

The statement said Police also arrested five bootleggers and recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.

It said the five persons were arrested when Police intercepted them near CRPF 118 Bn Headquarters in Ganderbal.

The statement said that they have been identified as Muhammad Safdar Sheikh of Nowshera, Ashok Kumar Patra of Odisha, Ranjeet Kumar of Udhampur, Waseem Ahmad of Ramsu Ramban and Rahul Gupta of Madya Pradesh.

It said Police also arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession in Kulgam.

The statement said the drug peddler identified as Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Kraloo Kund was arrested while carrying 3.5 kg poppy straw concealed in a plastic bag.