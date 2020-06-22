3 drug peddlers arrested, contraband substance recovered: Police

Police on Monday said it arrested three drug peddlers from here and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established at Chotabazar, Karan Nagar intercepted a vehicle Innova (Registration No JK01T-9260) with three persons onboard.

“They were identified as Iliyas Muhammad son of Ayaz Ahmad Imam Hamdani of Nawakadl, Mohsin Khan son of Abdul Qayoom Khan of Nawabazar and Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat of Fateh Kadal. During checking officers were able to recover 260 grams of Charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station Shaheed Gunj where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized by the police,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No.72/20) has been registered in police station Shaheed Gunj and investigation taken up.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law since police have resolved to deal robustly with drug peddlers,” said the statement.