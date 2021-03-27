3 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Handwara

Police in Anantnag and Handwara have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of contraband substance from their possession.

In a statement police said that in Anantnag, “a police party led by DO Sangan at a checkpoint established in their jurisdiction intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK18A-5981 driven by Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Aziz Ganie resident of SirhamaBijbehara. On checking, they were able to recover 2.5 kilograms of charas powder from the vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

A case FIR number 57/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered and investigation into the matter has been taken up.

Similarly in Handwara, “officers at a checkpoint established in the jurisdiction of Police Station Vilgam intercepted two individuals riding a Scooty bearing registration number HR05BA-3742. They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad War @tiger mama son of Mohd Akbar War resident of Hardona and GhNabi Dar son of MohdMunawar Dar resident of Pazipora. During checking, officers were able to recover 50 grams of Charas and cash Rs.1900/- from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, case FIR number 21/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Vilgam and investigation into the matter has been initiated.