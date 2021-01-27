3 drug peddlers arrested in Bandipora, Ganderbal

Police in Bandipora and Ganderbal have arrested three drug peddlers and a huge quantity of psychotropic substances recovered from their possession.

According to a statement, “Based on specific information, a police party of Police Station Bandipora headed by SHO PS Bandipora under the supervision of DySPHqrsBandipora established a checkpoint near Madarchowk and intercepted two suspected individuals. They have been identified as Abdul Lateef resident of Gamroo and AtharRasool resident of NowporaBandipora. During checking, officers were able to recover 550 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon and 300 tablets of Alprazolam from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 11/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Furthermore, “Based on specific information, a police party of Police Station Safapora headed by SHO PS Safapora established a checkpoint at Mirabad intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK15-3597 with one person on board. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Sheikh resident of MarkundalHajin. During checking, officers were able to recover 1.5Kgs of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” another statement said.