3 drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar, Sopore

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar and Sopore have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Srinagar, officers at a checkpoint established at New Bypass near Peaks automobiles intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK06-4852 with two persons on board. During search, officers were able to recover 1.3 Kg of Cannabis from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Nowgam where they remain in custody. The arrested persons have been identified as Imran Ahmad Shah and Bilal Ahmad Shah both residents of Chandergee Kulgam. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In Sopore, Officers at a checkpoint near Hygam Chowk intercepted one person identified as Zamrood Ahmad Gojri resident of Hygam Sopore. During search, officers were able to recover 200 Spasmoproxyvon capsules from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Tarzoo where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, case FIR numbers 148/2020 & 110/2020 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Nowgam and Police Station Tarzoo respectively. Investigation into the cases has been initiated.

Police has appealed community members to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. According to a statement, persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law and police have resolved to deal robustly with drug peddlers.

“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” the statement said.