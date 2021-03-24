3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Three drug peddlers were arrested in Budgam, Handwara and Sopore contraband substances were recovered from their possession, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Budgam, policemen on Tuesday night recovered 10.5 kg cannabis powder from one Khursheed Ahmed Mir of Khansahab and arrested him. A case under FIR No 35/2021 was registered against him at Police Station Khansahab.

In Handwara, policemen recovered 30 gram brown sugar from one Arif Ahmad Najar of Kralgund in Kralgund market and arrested him. A case under FIR No 15/2021 was registered against him.

In Sopore, policemen recovered 10 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from one Manzoor Ahmad Shah of Neharpora Sopore at Chatloora. A case under FIR No 50/2021 was registered against him at Police Station Dangiwacha.