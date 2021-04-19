3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Three drug peddlers were arrested and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, Police said Monday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police officials at a checkpoint established at Hassanpora area of Bijbehara intercepted a suspect car (JK01M-3811) for checking.

It said that during search, 270 gm of Charas was recovered from the possession of the driver identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar of Lasjan Srinagar.

The Police statement said that he had been arrested and shifted to a police station and the vehicle used seized.

It said that a case under FIR No 75/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The statement said that Police officials at a checkpoint at Sarnal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district intercepted two individuals identified as Aqib Ahmad Bhat of Lonepora Mattan and Mustafa Wani of Sarnal Bala and recovered 35 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from their possession.

It said that they have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

The statement said that a case under FIR No 98/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Anantnag and further investigation into the matter initiated.