3 gamblers arrested: Police

Police on Thursday said it arrested three gamblers from Nowhata area here.

A statement said a police party from police station Nowhata raided a gambling site at Sheeshbagh graveyard following an input about gambling activities and arrested three gamblers.

The statement identified the accused as Farooq Ahmad Masoodi of NarwaraEidgah, Farooq Ahmad Ganie and Nisar Ahmad Ganie – both residents of NarwaraDangerpora.

The statement said officers also seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 12,020 from the gamblers. “They have been shifted to police station Nowhata where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 28/2020) has been registered at the police station and further investigation into the case has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” said the statement.