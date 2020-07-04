3 gamblers arrested: Police

Police on Saturday said it arrested three gamblers from a gambling site in Nowhatta here.

A statement said a police party from police station Nowhatta raided the gambling site at Malkha, following an input about the gambling activities and apprehended three gamblers.

The statement identified the trio as Bilal Ahmad Khan of Habib Colony, Nowshara; Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Sheikh Colony, Tujgari Mohalla Nowhatta and Hilal Ahmad Baqaal of Ranger Stop Khanyar.

The statement said officers seized playing cards and stake amount of Rs 7,390 from the gamblers.

“They have been shifted to police station Nowhatta where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No. 32/2020) has been registered in the police station. “Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, as a part of its public outreach programme, police organized an interaction with locals at police post Chanpora, to create awareness on COVID19.

The meeting was chaired by in-charge police post and attended by traders and prominent citizens of the area, said the statement.

“The main aim of the meeting was to seek cooperation from general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration from time to time,” said the statement.

It said the chairing officer advised the shopkeepers and businessmen to take necessary precautions and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the authorities while dealing with customers.

The participants were also requested to make use of masks and practice social distancing, said the statement.

While speaking to the participants, In-charge police post appreciated the role of the trader’s body for their efforts to deal with COVID19 pandemic.

The statement said the participants raised various issues during the meeting. “The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine issues pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the departments for their early redressal,” said the statement.