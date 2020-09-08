Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 11:36 PM

3 held for hoisting Pak flags in Hajin: Police

Police on Tuesday said it arrested three persons for allegedly hoisting Pakistan flags in Hajin area of this northern Kashmir district.

A statement said on September 6 police station Hajin received information from reliable sources that “some miscreants at the behest of local active militants of LeT have hoisted Pakistani flags at main Bazar Hajin with a view to creating fear psychosis and incite anti-national feelings among people of Hajin.”

The statement said a case (FIR No 35/2020) was registered under relevant section of law and investigation was initiated. During the course of the investigation, police said three persons, Mujeeb Shamas, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh – all residents of Mir Mohalla, Hajin were arrested. “They admitted to their involvement in the crime,” said the statement.

The statement said: “A hand grenade, cloth, sewing machine and other incriminating material used in preparing flags were also recovered from them.” Further investigation of the case was going on, the statement said.

