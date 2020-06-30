3 hotels sealed in B'la for violating COVID19 guidelines

Authorities on Tuesday sealed three hotels here and registered a case against the owners for violation of COVID19 guidelines.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom while confirming the incident said all the hoteliers across the district were asked to restraint from providing dining facility at the hotels.

“These violators (three hoteliers) were found not adhering to the order,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo said since the district has been declared as red zone, hoteliers were allowed to serve only packed food items to customers.