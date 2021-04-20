3 houses gutted in Lar Ganderbal

Three residential houses were damaged in a massive fire incident in Waliwar area of Lar tehsil in Ganderbal district on Monday.

A massive fire broke out from one of the residential houses, which also engulfed the other nearby structure.

Locals said that eight families were residing in these houses.

They said soon after the fire broke out, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames but the residential houses suffered huge damage in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is believed to be the leakage of LPG gas.

In another fire incident, a Panchayat Ghar was damaged in a fire incident at Safapora area of Ganderbal.

The Panchayat Ghar also houses Block Development Office and Naibat office.

They said that the fire broke out around 8:45 pm, damaging the entire structure.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The firefighters and locals doused the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby localities.