3 including wildlife official injured in leopard attack

Three persons including a wildlife official were injured in a leopard attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Sunday.

The wildlife officials blamed the local residents for unleashing bedlam, which spurred the feline to attack them. An official said that the leopard strayed into the local habitation in Meememder locality of the town.

The official said that as a team of wildlife rushed to the spot, the local residents created ruckus, which provoked the cat into attacking three persons including a wildlife official.

He, however, added that the animal was caught and later released into the wild.

A wildlife official alleged that the local residents provoked the leopard by shouting and pelting stones. “They even threw rocks over the cat after we successfully sedated it,” said the official