3 injured in Kangan road accident

Three persons were injured in a road accident along Srinagar-Leh highway at Cherwan in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday evening.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Officials said a car, HR26BL-8883, travelling from Srinagar to Sonamarg collided with a bike, JK01AH-2193, which was coming from the opposite direction at Cherwan in Kangan tehsil resulting injuries to three persons including the biker his pillion rider and a man travelling in the car.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The injured were identified as Adil Manzoor Malik, Suhail Sarwar Lone of Haripora Kangan and Ajaz Rasool of Hawal Srinagar. They were rushed to sub district hospital Kangan from where Rasool was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the case under relevant law.