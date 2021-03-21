Kashmir, Today's Paper
3 injured in Shopian accident

Three persons were injured after a collision between two trucks at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Police said that three persons suffered injuries when a truck they were travelling in hit another truck parked on the roadside in Padpawan village, 3 km from Shopian town.

Police identified the injured as Jahangir Ahmad Thokar, Nazir Ahmad Thokar and Ayat, all residents of Padwab Shopian.

“The injured were shifted to District Hospital Shopian from where two of them had been shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar,” Police said.

