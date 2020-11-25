3 J&K cadre IPS officers promoted

The Home Department Wednesday ordered promotion of three senior IPS officers to the rank of Director General of Police and two others as Additional Director General of Police in J&K.

As per the order, B Srinivas, upon his promotion to the grade of Director General of Police (DGP), level 16 in the pay matrix, would continue as Commandant General, Home Guards/CD/SDRF, J&K. The said post is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP with effect from January 1, 2020 till the time it is held by the said officer. He would also continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director, F&ES, J&K.

S D Singh, upon his promotion as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) level 15 in the pay matrix would continue as the head of Security Wing. He would also continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, SSG, J&K and Director SKPA, Udhampur.

T NamgyalKalon, upon his promotion as Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) level 15 in the pay matrix would continue as head of the Traffic Wing. The post of IGP Traffic has been declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of ADGP with effect from January 1, 2020 till the time it is held by the said officer.