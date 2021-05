The General Administration Department (GAD) Monday accorded sanction to the promotion of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers to the Special Scale.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of the Narinder Singh Bali, Muhammad Younis Malik and Nazir Ahmed Lone – selection grade officers – of JKAS to the Special Scale of KAS in the pay level 13 (1,23,100-2,15,900) with effect from April 7, 2021.