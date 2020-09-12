Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
3 labourers injured in accidental fire in macadam plant

At least three labourers suffered burn injuries at Batpora Kunzar in this northern Kashmir district on Saturday after oil leakage in a macadam plant led to an accidental fire, police said.

A police official identified the injured as Muhammad Lateef Shah, Bilal Ahmad Shah and Waseem Ahmad Shah – all residents of Batpora. The injured were shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital for specialised treatment.

The police official said the incident happened when the labourers working at a macadam plant were caught in an accidental fire while cleaning some parts of the machine.

“As per initial investigation, the trio was engaged in cleaning some parts of the machinery and suddenly there was leakage of oil which accidentally caught fire, resulting in their injuries. They were immediately shifted to SMHS hospital,” said Station House Officer Kunzar. “All three of them are stable.”

