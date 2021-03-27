3 meat shops seized in Chadoora

Law enforcing authorities Saturday seized three meet shops for selling meat on exorbitant rates.

NaibTehsildarNagamGhulam Hassan seized three meat shops in village Ranger in Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The meat sellers whose meat shops were seized were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Abdul HameedBhat and Muhammad Rafiq Dar.

The administration had fixed the retail price of mutton at Rs 535 per kilogram without offal and Rs 490 with it.

The fixing of fresh rates for mutton had brought an end to a four-month long disagreement between the government and the mutton dealers. Ever since the administration fixed the retail price of mutton at Rs 480 per kilogram in November last year, there was a deadlock with dealers demanding a review even as the new price is Rs 40 higher than the previously fixed rate.

Meat is a highly sought after commodity in Kashmir with a consumption of around 1000 lakh kg per year.