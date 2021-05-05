3 MGNREGA employees terminated on corruption charges in Kupwara

Authorities on Wednesday terminated three MGNREGA employees working in Rural Development Department (RDD) on corruption charges and misappropriation of funds in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that the employees were working as Technical Assistants in Sogam block of RDD department.

He said that on the basis of corruption charges, an investigation team was framed and during the investigation the trio was found involved in corruption and misappropriation of funds.

He identified them as Waqar Ahmad Wani, Abdul Rouf Mir, and Jameel Ahmad Khan.

He said that an Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer were also suspended.

The DC said that an operator who had resigned from his post had been also found involved in corruption. “Appropriate action against him is also on cards,” he said.