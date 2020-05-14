Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 12:06 AM

3 militant associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

Representational Pic

Three associates of militant outfit LeT were arrested by Baramulla police on Thursday, police said.

“The arrested militant associates have been identified as Sajad  Ahmad Gojri, Nasir Ahmad Sheikh and Junaid Farooq Dar, all residents of Khanpora Baramulla,” police said.

The senior superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that arms and ammunition besides some documents were recovered from them.

“The arrested persons are associates of LeT outfit. An FIR vide no 55 of 2020 had been registered against them,” the SSP added.

