3 militant associates arrested: Police

Three militant associates linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested after recovering incriminating materials from their possession.

A statement of Police issued here said that acting on a specific input, Police along with 53 RR and CRPF arrested three militant associates of LeT.

It said that they had been identified as Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Janbaz Kashmiri, Abdul Majeed Mir alias Majid, both residents of Chewdara Beerwah and Reyaz Ahmad Basmati of Safa Kadal, Srinagar.

Police said that the militant associates were also working for Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that these militant associates were operating in Budgam and Srinagar districts with the aim to target newly-elected DDC members and to disrupt recently-conducted DDC elections,” Police said. “They were in touch with handlers in Pakistan – Sheikh, Usman, Tariq, Haftullah and others. These militant associates under the garb of securing admissions in Pakistani educational institutions were managing contacts with Pakistan-based handlers to recruit militants and revive militancy in Budgam.”

Police said that were also involved in several grenade attacks in Srinagar district.

“These militant associates also disclosed that their motive was to recycle the ex-militants and target DDC members, the forces personnel and political workers,” the Police statement said. “This group has also been active in issuing threat letters to political workers in the recent past, which have also been recovered from their possession.”

Police said that their designs of disrupting democratic process and harming peace-loving citizens had been thwarted due to timely action by Police and the forces personnel.

“Incriminating material including two hand grenades, 25 AK-rounds, four detonators, mobile phones used to contact their Pakistani handlers and threat posters have been recovered from their possession,” the Police statement said. “All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation.”

Police said a case under FIR No 11/2021 under the relevant section of the law had been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation was in progress.