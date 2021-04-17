'3 militant associates arrested'

Three associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were arrested on Saturday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police in Budgam along with 53 RR of the Army arrested three militant associates linked with LeT and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The statement said that they have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, Tahir Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Narbal and Ghulam Muhammad Gojre of KawoosaKhalisa.

It said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition of the militants of LeT in Magam, Narbal and Beerwah areas of Budgam.

The Police statement said that all the three arrested militant associates have been in touch with the PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms as well as they were also in constant touch with LeT self-styled militant commander Muhammad Yousuf Dar and AbrarNadeemBhat.

It said that incriminating material including ammunition and posters of LeT were recovered from the possession of the arrested militant associates.

A case under FIR No 51/2021 under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Magam.