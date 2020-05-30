3 militant associates held in Sopore: Police

Police on Saturday said it arrested three militant associates here.

A statement said police, army’s 22-RR and 179 Bn CRPF, in a joint operation at Shangergund, on Sopore-Kupwara road arrested three militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiaba.

The statement arrested the trio as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir @ Lashkiri, Mudasir Ahmad Mir and AtharShamas Mir – all from BrathKalan, Sopore.

“Incriminating materials including a UBGL Thrower, four UBGL grenades four AK-47 magazine and 13 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession,” said the statement. It said a case (FIR No. 125/2020) has been registered in police station Sopore and investigation taken up.