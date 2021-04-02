3 more schools closed in Bandipora

Authorities on Friday closed three more schools in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for three days after some contacts of the already COVID-19 confirmed cases returned positive.

The schools which have been closed include Higher Secondary School Gadkhud, High School Chewa and (IDPS) School Bandipora.

The Chief Education officer Bandipora, Javid Iqbal said that three more schools were closed after wife of a positive teacher from NM Higher secondary school contracted COVID-19. The wife was posted at Gadkhud school where mass sampling was conducted. Though no student has returned positive, we have closed the school for precautionary measures, he said.

Besides, two more schools were closed after COVID positive cases emerged, he said.

CEO said that concerned schools have been ordered to ensure testing and mass sampling of staff and students as per the directions. To contain the virus, the CEO said that the coaching centers and academies have been ordered to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said in this matter inspections are being held on daily basis and moreover awareness about COVID-19 is being carried throughout.

On last Wednesday, the authorities ordered closure of a Government Higher Secondary School in Kaloosa locality of the district after a Lecturer at the School tested positive for COVID-19.