Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 1:46 AM

3 more schools closed in Bandipora

Coaching centers ordered to strictly adhere to SOP’s
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 1:46 AM
File photo: Mir Imran/ GK
File photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Authorities on Friday closed three more schools in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for three days after some contacts of the already COVID-19 confirmed cases returned positive.

The schools which have been closed include Higher Secondary School Gadkhud, High School Chewa and (IDPS) School Bandipora.

Trending News

Dwivedi releases book 'Think Positive and Big' at Jammu

Prof J P Sharma takes over as VC SKUAST-K

Greater Kashmir

3 persons fall unconscious while cleaning trench in Handwara

The Chief Education officer Bandipora, Javid Iqbal said that three more schools were closed after wife of a positive teacher from NM Higher secondary school contracted COVID-19. The wife was posted at Gadkhud school where mass sampling was conducted. Though no student has returned positive, we have closed the school for precautionary measures, he said.

Besides, two more schools were closed after COVID positive cases emerged, he said.

CEO said that concerned schools have been ordered to ensure testing and mass sampling of staff and students as per the directions. To contain the virus, the CEO said that the coaching centers and academies have been ordered to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Latest News

Antarctic glacier may cross tipping point, raise sea level

'Job loss a concern for 40% workers worldwide'

Representational Pic

COVID-19 | Expert panel allows clinical trials for 3rd dose of Covaxin

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

He said in this matter inspections are being held on daily basis and moreover awareness about COVID-19 is being carried throughout.

On last Wednesday, the authorities ordered closure of a Government Higher Secondary School in Kaloosa locality of the district after a Lecturer at the School tested positive for COVID-19.

Related News