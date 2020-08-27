3 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Sopore: Police

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers—recovering huge quantity of psychotropic substance from their possession in north Kashmir’s Sopore area.

According to Police spokesperson, the Police would continue its drive against drug dealings in Sopore. Officers at a checkpoint established at Warpora intercepted three individuals. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad War, Umer Mushtaq War both residents of Warpora and Aatir Mushtaq Mir resident of Janwara Sopore. During checking, officers were able to recover FORTASPAS 600 tablets from their possession. Pertinently, the accused were chronic drug peddlers and were operating in Warpora and its adjoining areas. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 232/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Sopore and further investigation into the case has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace as reiterated in our community.