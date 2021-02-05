Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 12:06 AM

3 OGWs arrested in Hajin: Police

GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 12:06 AM

Three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested at Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Police said Friday.

A statement of Police issued here quoted a Police spokesman as saying that acting on specific inputs, Police along with 13 RR and 45 Bn CRPF apprehended three suspected militant associates of LeT.

The spokesperson said arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession which includes three live hand grenades, an AK 47 magazine and 21 live rounds of AK 47.

Police identified the three as Bashir Ahmed Mir of Rakhi Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin and Hilal Ahmad Parray of Parray Mohalla Hajin.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora, Rahul Malik confirmed the arrests of the three.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the accused were associated with LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active LeT militants in Sumbal and Hajin area,” Police said.

It said that a case under FIR No 10/2021 under the relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Hajin and further investigation taken up.

