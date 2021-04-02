3 persons fall unconscious while cleaning trench in Handwara

Three persons including two siblings became unconscious while cleaning a trench in Warpora village of Magam area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police official said that they were cleaning a sewage trench when they fell unconscious.

“They were rushed to a nearby health centre, where after preliminary treatment they were shifted to District Hospital Handwara for advanced treatment,” he added.

Deputy Medical Superintendent DH Handwara Dr Aijaz Ahmad said that all of them are out of danger and undergoing treatment.

An official identified them as Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Sheikh both sons of Mohammad Subhan Sheikh and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh all residents of Warpora Magam.