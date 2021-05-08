3 Police officers deployed for securing oxygen supplies from outside J&K

J&K Home department Saturday deployed three Police officers for securing oxygen supplies allocated to J&K from the designated locations in Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

As per the government order No 115-Home of 2021, these officers have been deployed to facilitate the timely lifting of the allocated quota of oxygen supply to J&K

“It is hereby ordered that these Police officers should immediately proceed to the mentioned locations and remain stationed there till further orders,” read the order issued by Special Secretary to the Government, Khalid Majeed.

As per order, Deputy Commandant IRP 7th Bn Farooq Qaiser should proceed to Air Liquide, Panipat Haryana, DySP JKAP 8th Bn Sahil Sharma should proceed to Linde, Selaqui, Uttarakhand and DySP IRP 19th Bn Rakesh Akram should proceed to Inox Barotiwala, Himachal Pradesh.

“These officers should work in close coordination with the Oxygen War Room established in J&K and report to the Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce department. It is further ordered that these officers should move to their respective locations immediately, considering the gravity of the situation and report compliance,” the order further reads.