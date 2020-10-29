3 residential houses gutted in Sopore blaze

Three residential houses were completely damaged and two other partially damaged in a blaze at Neharpora area of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late Wednesday evening.

Eyewitness said that a massive fire mysteriously broke out in the double-storey residential house of Ghulam Nabi Shah. The fire later engulfed two other nearby houses of Abdul Majeed Shah and Reyaz Ahmad Shah. All the three residential houses were completely damaged and property worth lakhs destroyed. However two other houses belonging to Ali Muhammad Shah and Bashir Ahmad shah were partially damaged while as no loss of life or injury was reported.

A team of Fire and Emergency Services department reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of Police and local people. Meanwhile, locals urged the government to rehabilitate and provide compensation to the affected families at the earliest.