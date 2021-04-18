3 shopkeepers arrested for illegal profiteering in Sopore

Sopore Police today arrested three shopkeepers for violating prescribed government rates and indulging in illegal profiteering in the town.

Police spokesman said that the arrested shopkeepers were found selling chicken for Rs 160/kg while as government rate is to sell Rs 125/kg.

He identified shopkeepers as Mushtaq Ahmad Lara S/O Ghulam Muhammad Lara of New Colony Sopore, Wasim Ahmad Ghazi S/O Ghulam Muhammad Ghazi of Khushal Matto Sopore and Manzoor Ahmad Khan S/O Muhammad Ashraf Khan of Shalpora Sopore.

Accordingly case FIR No.’s 89, 90, 91 U/S 3/8 Essential Commodities Act were registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been taken up.

The spokesman said that the drive shall continue in future too and requested general public to come forward and lodge complaint against illegal profiteers in the town.