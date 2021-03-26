Kashmir, Today's Paper
3 shops, Govt office gutted in Kupwara

Three shops and three rooms used by a government department for office purpose were gutted in Friday morning in Kalaroos area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that fire erupted early morning in one of the shops and engulfed the entire upper story of the building.

“An office of Sheep Husbandry Department and three shops were gutted before fire tenders could douse the flames,” an official said.

An affected shopkeeper Arif Muhammad Ganie, who owned a readymade garments shop, said with the fire, he had lost goods worth Rs 12 lakh.

