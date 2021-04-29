3 youth arrested in Baramulla

Three youths were arrested while they were intending to cross line of control in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

The arrested youth have been identified as Majid Rakeeb Konshi, resident of Nowgam Handwara, Waseem Ahmad Khan, of Deedikot Kupwara and Ghulam Mustafa of Goshi Kupwara.

While giving details of their arrest, a police spokesperson said that the arrested persons were motivated by a person through spoof calls. He said after radicalising the youth, the said person assured them of his help in crossing the border .

“The misguided youths were asked by the spoof caller that he will meet them personally once they will reach Uri. He also assured them that he will show exact crossing point on the line of control,” said the police spokesperson.

However, after receiving information from the reliable sources about the motive of the youths, the police in Uri acted fast and arrested them in Uri market while they were travelling in a Maruti vehicle bearing number JKo1M 0371.

“Following their arrest, the police officials started counselling them and advised to remain careful while receiving stranger people’s call. The arrested youths will be handed over to their legal heirs,” said police spokesperson.