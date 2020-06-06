3 youth prevented from joining militancy in Awantipora: Police

Police on Saturday said it prevented three youth from joining militant ranks and arrested two militant associates in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

A statement said police received information that some youth of Tral who had been “influenced and motivated by a false narrative were about to join militant ranks.”

“Acting swiftly, Awantipora police along with security forces prevented these youth from joining militancy. They have been identified as Illyas Amin Waini and Abrar Ahmad Reshi – both residents of MandooraTral and Ubaid Ahmad Shah of ShaldramanTral,” said the statement.

It said the youth were taken to police station Tral where they were properly counseled in presence of their family members and after which they were handed over to their parents.

The statement said during the course of investigation, it surfaced that the trio had come into contact with active militants with the help of two militant associates, linked to Lashkar-e-Toiaba and HizbulMujahideen who were motivating youth to join the militancy.

“Both the militant associates were arrested and have been identified as Rizwan Ahmad Wani and Rayees Ahmad Chopan – both residents of MandooraTral,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR number 52/2020) has been registered in police station Tral and further investigation initiated.