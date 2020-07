Police on Tuesday said it prevented three youth from joining militancy here.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, Rahul Malik said after receiving information about the intention of the three youths, police timely intervened and saved them from joining militancy.

Late on Monday night, Bandipora police had tweeted on its official handle that the youth were prevented from joining the militancy.

A police official said the youth were counseled, and welcome to return to the path of peace.