Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 12:49 AM

30 arrested, 699 violators fined for lockdown violations: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 12:49 AM
Representaional Pic

Thirty persons were arrested and 699 fined for violation of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines on Monday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during last 24hrs, Police arrested 30 persons, lodged 22 FIRs and also realised a fine of Rs 95,600 from 699 people for violating the lockdown guidelines throughout Kashmir.

The Police statement said that 64 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Baramulla and Shopian for violating the lockdown guidelines and restrictions and for indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

