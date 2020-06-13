30 COVID19 patients discharged from 2 Srinagar hospitals

At least 30 COVID 19 patients were discharged from two hospitals here after their full recovery from the disease.

A statement said 13 patients were discharged from SKIMS Bemina (JVC) hospital, after their repeated samples tested negative for the infection.

“The number of COVID19 recovered patients at the hospital has gone up to 321 of total 417 patients admitted so far,” said the statement.

The patients included those admitted for maternity care, said the statement, adding till date 13,554 tests have been conducted at the hospital.

Another statement said 17 COVID19 patients including two new born babies were discharged today from JLNM hospital, Rainawari today.

While 16 of these patients were from Srinagar district, one was from Kupwara district, said the statement. “They were discharged after their repeat sample tested negative for COVID19.”

The statement said one pregnant woman who was in her 2nd trimester from Kupwara was also among those discharged.

“So far 277 patients have been discharged from the JLNM hospital while 56 patients are still admitted at the hospital,” said the statement.