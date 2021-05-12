Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 2:08 PM

30 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K; toll 2877

21 of the fresh fatalities were reported at GMC Jammu and nine at various hospitals of Kashmir valley.
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

Jammu Kashmir Wednesday reported at least thirty more COVID-19 deaths since last evening, taking the fatality count to 2877.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that 21 of these fatalities were reported at GMC Jammu and nine at various hospitals of Kashmir valley.

Among others the victims from valley include 50-year-old woman from Dooru, a 60-year-old woman from Kokernag , a 44-year-old woman from Anantnag , a 40-year-old woman from Bakshi Abad Anantnag, all of whom died at GMC Anantnag.

Besides, a 39-year-old from Dobra Leh died at SKIMS Soura, nearly three weeks after his admission to the tertiary care hospital, officials said.

They said a 65-year-old woman from Newa Pulwama, died at District Hospital Pulwama while another woman, 75, from Kanipora Chattergam succumbed to the virus at SKIMS Bemina, two days after she was admitted there.

A 70-year-old man from Larsun Ganderbal died at SKIMS Soura, nine days after he was admitted there.

Another septuagenarian woman from Frisal Pulwama died at JLNM hospital Raniwari, officials added.

