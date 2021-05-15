Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 11:36 AM

30 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K, toll 3,057

Fourteen patients succumbed to the virus in various hospitals in Kashmir, officials added.
File photo: Aman Farooq/GK

At least 30 more people succumbed to COVID-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall death toll due to the virus to 3057, officials said on Saturday.

News agency GNS while quoting the officials, reported that among the fresh fatalities, 16 people died at GMC Jammu.

Back in Kashmir valley, fourteen patients succumbed to the virus in various hospitals, officials added.

Among others, they said, a 66-year-old man from Zaindar Mohallah Habakadal in downtown Srinagar died nine days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

A 70-year-old man from Naid Kadal Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital died four days after he was admitted to the tertiary hospital.

As per officials, a 46-year-old woman from Nagam, they said, died a week after she was admitted to GMC Anantnag.

Also, a 62-year-odl woman from Dooru died five days after she was admitted there, they said.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported at District Hospital Pulwama and include a 70-year-old woman from Shangerpora Pulwama, a 60-year-old man from Trich Pulwama and a 65-year-old woman from Dangerpora Pulwama, officials said.

They further informed that an 82-year-old woman from Nowshehra Srinagar died nine days after she was admitted to JLNM hospital Rainawari.

Another woman, 65, from Molpora Rainawari Srinagar and a 69-year-old woman from Khanyar Srinagar also succumbed to the hospital, they said.

Yet another sexagenarian woman from Ahmad Nagar Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura , a day after she was admitted there, officials said.

They said a 75-year-old woman from Chanapora Srinagar died at SKIMS Bemina, a day after she was admitted there.

A 62-year-old woman from Fateh Kadal Srinagar died within few hours of her admitted to SMHS Hospital.

Also, an 80-year-old from Soibug, Budgam, died a fortnight after he was admitted to the SMHS hospital, officials said.

They said that 45-year-old woman from Burzhama, Dargah, Srinagar died four days after she was admitted at SMHS hospital. The toll due to virus has gone upto 3057 and among them 1348 succumbed in Jammu and 1649 in Kashmir valley.

