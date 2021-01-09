30-year-old Bandipora man dies of cardiac arrest

A 30-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

The officials identified the man as Irshad Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Yousuf of Quil village.

According to the locals, Mir suffered the heart attack at his home.

He was yet to be married and jobless, a local said.

The doctors at District Hospital Bandipora who received him “dead on arrival” said that the cause of his death was suspected as heart attack and “despite administering CPR to the patient there was no response”.

“He had died at least two hours prior to his arrival at the district hospital,” District Hospital Bandipora, Medical Superintendent Dr Bashir Ahmad Teeli told Greater Kashmir.