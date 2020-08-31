30-year-old cricketer dies after suffering heart attack on field

A 30-year-old cricketer died of cardiac arrest while playing cricket here.

Reports said Ajaz Ahmad Mir, son of Muhammad Subhan Mir of Krimshoor village of this district, who was known as “Sachin Tendulkar” for his batting skills, died while playing the game in a playground in Khan Sahib town.

Reports said the tragic incident took place when Mir, while batting hit the ball. “He suffered a massive heart attack and fell unconscious on the ground,” said reports.

He was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Kahn Sahib, where doctors declared him brought dead. A pall of gloom descended upon the native place of Mir when his body was taken home for last rites.