Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 2:08 AM

30-year-old cricketer dies after suffering heart attack on field

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 2:08 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 30-year-old cricketer died of cardiac arrest while playing cricket here.

Reports said Ajaz Ahmad Mir, son of Muhammad Subhan Mir of Krimshoor village of this district, who was known as “Sachin Tendulkar” for his batting skills, died while playing the game in a playground in Khan Sahib town.

Trending News
File Photo

India, Pakistan armies' exchange fire along LoC in Gurez

14 employees suspended, five district officers put on notice over absenteeism in Bandipora

File Pic

J&K reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 38223

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

Except Bandipora, all districts of Kashmir again classified as red-zones 

Reports said the tragic incident took place when Mir, while batting hit the ball. “He suffered a massive heart attack and fell unconscious on the ground,” said reports.

He was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Kahn Sahib, where doctors declared him brought dead. A pall of gloom descended upon the native place of Mir when his body was taken home for last rites.

Related News